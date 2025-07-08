Saratoga Investment: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $13.9…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $13.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 66 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $32.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.8 million.

