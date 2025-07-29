Ryerson: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Ryerson Holding Corp. (RYI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.9 million in its second…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Ryerson Holding Corp. (RYI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.9 million in its second quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The metal products distributor and processor posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RYI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RYI

