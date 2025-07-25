Ryder: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Ryder System Inc. (R) on Thursday reported earnings of $131…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Ryder System Inc. (R) on Thursday reported earnings of $131 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had profit of $3.13. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $3.32 per share.

The truck leasing company posted revenue of $3.19 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Ryder expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.45 to $3.65.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.85 to $13.30 per share.

