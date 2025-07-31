Ryan Specialty: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. (RYAN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $124.7 million.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. (RYAN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $124.7 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $855.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $842.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RYAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RYAN

