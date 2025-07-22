RTX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — RTX Corporation (RTX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.66 billion. The…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — RTX Corporation (RTX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.66 billion.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.56 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The an aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $21.58 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.53 billion.

RTX expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.80 to $5.95 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RTX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.