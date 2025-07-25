RPM International: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — RPM International Inc. (RPM) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $225.8…

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — RPM International Inc. (RPM) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $225.8 million.

The Medina, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.72 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $2.08 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.02 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $688.7 million, or $5.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.37 billion.

