RPC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — RPC Inc. (RES) on Thursday reported profit of $10.1 million in its second quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The oil and gas services company posted revenue of $420.8 million in the period.

