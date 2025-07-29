Royal Caribbean: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.21 billion.…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.21 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of $4.41. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.38 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.10 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $4.54 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.55 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Royal Caribbean expects its per-share earnings to range from $5.55 to $5.65.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.41 to $15.55 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RCL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.