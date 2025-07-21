Roper Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $378.3 million.…

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $378.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had profit of $3.49. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.87 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.82 per share.

The industrial equipment maker posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.93 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Roper Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $5.08 to $5.12.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $19.90 to $20.05 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROP

