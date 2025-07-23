Rollins: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Rollins Inc. (ROL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $141.5 million. The Atlanta-based company…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Rollins Inc. (ROL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $141.5 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The operator of Orkin and other pest and termine control services posted revenue of $999.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $979.4 million.

