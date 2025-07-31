Roku: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Roku Inc. (ROKU) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $10.5…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Roku Inc. (ROKU) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $10.5 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The video streaming company posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Roku said it expects revenue in the range of $1.2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROKU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROKU

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.