Rogers Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Rogers Corp. (ROG) on Thursday reported a loss of $73.6 million in…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Rogers Corp. (ROG) on Thursday reported a loss of $73.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of $4. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The specialty materials company posted revenue of $202.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Rogers Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from 50 cents to 90 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $200 million to $215 million for the fiscal third quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.