Rogers Communication: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Rogers Communication Inc. (RCI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $113.5 million. On a…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Rogers Communication Inc. (RCI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $113.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The communications and media company posted revenue of $3.77 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.78 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RCI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.