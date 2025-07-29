Rocky Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) on Tuesday reported net income of $3.6 million…

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) on Tuesday reported net income of $3.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nelsonville, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 55 cents per share.

The footwear company posted revenue of $105.6 million in the period.

