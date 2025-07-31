Rocket Companies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its second quarter.

The Detroit-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.34 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Rocket Companies said it expects revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.75 billion.

