Roblox: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Roblox Corp. (RBLX) on Thursday reported a loss of $278.4…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Roblox Corp. (RBLX) on Thursday reported a loss of $278.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 46 cents per share.

The online gaming platform posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.44 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Roblox said it expects revenue in the range of $1.59 billion to $1.64 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.87 billion to $5.97 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RBLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RBLX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.