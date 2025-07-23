Robert Half: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $41 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of 41 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The staffing firm posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.35 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RHI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.