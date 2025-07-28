Rithm: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Rithm Capital (RITM) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $311.7 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Rithm Capital (RITM) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $311.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 54 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.25 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RITM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RITM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.