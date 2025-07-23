Richardson Electronics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) on Wednesday reported profit of $1.1 million in…

LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) on Wednesday reported profit of $1.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Lafox, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The electronic components and communication products company posted revenue of $51.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.1 million, or 8 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $208.9 million.

