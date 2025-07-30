Reynolds Consumer Products: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $73 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $938 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $902.5 million.

Reynolds Consumer Products expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.54 to $1.61 per share.

