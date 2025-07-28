Revvity: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $53.9 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.18 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The maker of scientific instruments posted revenue of $720.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $711.3 million.

Revvity expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.85 to $4.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.84 billion to $2.88 billion.

