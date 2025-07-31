ResMed: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — ResMed Inc. (RMD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $379.7 million.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — ResMed Inc. (RMD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $379.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of $2.58. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.55 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.46 per share.

The maker of medical products for respiratory disorders posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.32 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.4 billion, or $9.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.15 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.