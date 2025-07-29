Republic Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Republic Services Inc. (RSG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $550 million. The Phoenix-based…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Republic Services Inc. (RSG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $550 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $1.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and asset impairment costs, were $1.77 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The waste management company posted revenue of $4.24 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.27 billion.

Republic Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.82 to $6.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $16.68 billion to $16.75 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RSG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RSG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.