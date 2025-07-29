Repligen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Repligen Corp. (RGEN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $14.9 million.…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Repligen Corp. (RGEN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $14.9 million.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $182.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $176.1 million.

Repligen expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.65 to $1.72 per share, with revenue in the range of $715 million to $735 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGEN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.