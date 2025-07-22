Renasant: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Renasant Corp. (RNST) on Tuesday reported net income of $1 million in…

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Renasant Corp. (RNST) on Tuesday reported net income of $1 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Tupelo, Mississippi, said it had earnings of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The holding company for Renasant Bank posted revenue of $392.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $267.2 million, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $259.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RNST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RNST

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.