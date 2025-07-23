Reliance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Reliance, Inc. (RS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $233.7 million. On…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Reliance, Inc. (RS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $233.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $4.42. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.43 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.72 per share.

The metals service-center company posted revenue of $3.66 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Reliance expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.60 to $3.80.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.