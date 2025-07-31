Reinsurance Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of…

On a per-share basis, the Chesterfield, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $2.70. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.72 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.58 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $5.6 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.64 billion, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.71 billion.

