Regions Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Regions Financial Corp. (RF) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $563 million.…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Regions Financial Corp. (RF) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $563 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based bank said it had earnings of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The holding company for Regions Bank posted revenue of $2.43 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.91 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.85 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.