Regional Management: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREER, S.C. (AP) — GREER, S.C. (AP) — Regional Management Corp. (RM) on Wednesday reported net income of $10.1 million…

GREER, S.C. (AP) — GREER, S.C. (AP) — Regional Management Corp. (RM) on Wednesday reported net income of $10.1 million in its second quarter.

The Greer, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $157.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.