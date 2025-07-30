Redwood Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $98.5 million in its second quarter.

The Mill Valley, California-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

