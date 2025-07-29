Red Rock Resorts: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $56.4 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 95 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $526.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $485.3 million.

