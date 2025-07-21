RBB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — RBB Bancorp (RBB) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $9.3 million. The…

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of 52 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $62.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $35.8 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RBB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RBB

