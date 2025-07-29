Rambus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rambus Inc. (RMBS) on Monday reported net income of $57.9…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rambus Inc. (RMBS) on Monday reported net income of $57.9 million in its second quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 60 cents per share.

The memory chip designer posted revenue of $172.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $170 million.

Rambus expects full-year revenue in the range of $167 million to $185 million.

