Radian: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Radian Group Inc. (RDN) on Wednesday reported net income of $141.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.01 per share.

The mortgage insurer posted revenue of $318 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $311.7 million.

