Quest Diagnostics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $282 million.

The Secaucus, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $2.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.62 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.57 per share.

The medical laboratory operator posted revenue of $2.76 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.72 billion.

Quest Diagnostics expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.63 to $9.83 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.8 billion to $10.92 billion.

