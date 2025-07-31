Quanta Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $229.3 million. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $229.3 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.48 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.43 per share.

The specialty contractor for utility and energy companies posted revenue of $6.77 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.55 billion.

Quanta Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.28 to $10.88 per share, with revenue in the range of $27.4 billion to $27.9 billion.

