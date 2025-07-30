Qualcomm: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2.67…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2.67 billion.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of $2.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.77 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.70 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $10.37 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.38 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Qualcomm expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.75 to $2.95.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $10.3 billion to $11.1 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

