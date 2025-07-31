Quaker Chemical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) on Thursday reported a loss of $66.6 million…

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) on Thursday reported a loss of $66.6 million in its second quarter.

The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $3.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.71 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.

The specialty chemical company posted revenue of $483.4 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $463.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KWR

