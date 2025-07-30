Q2 Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $11.8 million.…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $11.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The provider of online banking software posted revenue of $195.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $193.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Q2 Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $196 million to $200 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $783 million to $788 million.

