Purple Innovation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.3 million in its second quarter.

The Lehi, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $105.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $102.6 million.

Purple Innovation expects full-year revenue in the range of $465 million to $485 million.

