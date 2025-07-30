PTC Inc.: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — PTC Inc. (PTC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $141.3 million. The…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — PTC Inc. (PTC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $141.3 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.64 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The product development software maker posted revenue of $643.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $582.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, PTC Inc. expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.10 to $2.50.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $725 million to $785 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

PTC Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.63 to $7.03 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.63 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.