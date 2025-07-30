Prudential: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $533 million.…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $533 million.

The Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.58 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.21 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $13.51 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.48 billion.

