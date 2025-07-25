Provident Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $72 million.

The Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The holding company for The Provident Bank posted revenue of $343.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $214.2 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $212.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.