Proto Labs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) on Thursday reported net income of…

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) on Thursday reported net income of $4.4 million in its second quarter.

The Maple Plain, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The custom parts manufacturer posted revenue of $135.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Proto Labs expects its per-share earnings to range from 35 cents to 43 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $130 million to $138 million for the fiscal third quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRLB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.