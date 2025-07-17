Protein Needs for Older Adults: How Much and Best Foods

Most people believe that you need less protein as you age. However, the truth is that you may need more…

Most people believe that you need less protein as you age. However, the truth is that you may need more protein because your body naturally loses muscle mass over time and your ability to metabolize proteins also decreases with age. Without enough protein and exercise, muscle loss can occur quickly, making everyday tasks more challenging and increasing your risk of falls, injuries and slower recovery.

Protein Needs for Older Adults

Staying strong and independent doesn’t happen by accident. One key ingredient? Protein. Many older adults don’t realize that protein requirements increase with age, not decrease.

Research shows that adults over 65 often need more protein than the general adult recommendation to maintain muscle and function. Without sufficient muscle, age-related muscle loss known as sarcopenia accelerates, increasing the risk of falls, fractures and frailty.

A 2025 IFIC Spotlight survey found that nearly 71% of Americans are trying to increase their protein intake, yet many older adults still fall short, especially on high-quality sources that help protect muscle.

Muscle mass and healthy aging

Sarcopenia can start as early as your 30s and speed up each decade.

A Nutrition and Metabolism study shows that muscle mass decreases approximately 3% to 8% per decade after age 30, and the rate of decline is even higher after age 60. By age 80, you may have lost up to 30% or more of your muscle mass if you’re not proactive.

Think of protein as your daily muscle maintenance tool. Combined with movement, it repairs and rebuilds muscle fibers, helping to protect your balance and independence. Protein also supports your immune system, repairs tissues and keeps your bones and skin healthy.

Additionally, older adults who consume sufficient protein recover more quickly after surgery or injury and experience fewer complications, according to a 2021 Nutrients study.

How Much Protein Do Older Adults Need?

Most healthy adults need about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily. But for older adults, research shows 1.0 to 1.2 grams per kilogram may be better for preserving muscle.

For example, a 150-pound older adult would need about 68 to 82 grams of protein daily.

That’s doable. Two eggs (12 grams), Greek yogurt with nuts (15 to 20 grams), a chicken sandwich for lunch (25 to 30 grams) and salmon with veggies for dinner (20 to 25 grams) will get you there.

Higher intakes may help those recovering from surgery or illness. If you have kidney disease or other chronic conditions, check with your doctor or a registered dietitian before increasing protein.

Best Protein Sources for Older Adults

Getting enough protein doesn’t mean giant steaks at every meal. There is a lot of delicious variety when it comes to protein sources, both animal- and plant-based.

Animal vs. plant-based protein

Animal-based proteins are “complete proteins” because they contain all essential amino acids. A 2019 Nutrients study confirms that animal proteins, such as eggs, dairy and fish, are especially effective in stimulating muscle protein synthesis in older adults.

Animal protein sources for older adults

— Eggs are affordable, versatile and easy to chew.

— Poultry like skinless chicken and turkey are lean and high in protein.

— Fish, including salmon, tuna, trout and sardines deliver protein plus omega-3s for brain and heart health.

— Lean meats like pork tenderloin or lean cuts of beef can be eaten in moderation.

— Dairy, including Greek yogurt, cottage cheese and milk add protein and bone-strengthening calcium.

Plant-based protein sources for older adults

Plant-based proteins work too. Older adults can meet their nutritional needs with plants. However, they may require slightly more total protein to obtain enough of each amino acid.

— Beans, lentils and chickpeas are tasty in soups, stews or salads.

— Soy products like tofu, tempeh and edamame are high-protein plant-based options.

— Nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, chia and flax can be sprinkled on yogurt or oatmeal.

— Whole grains are another great option. Quinoa is a complete protein in one bowl.

If chewing is tough, try flaked fish, scrambled eggs, cottage cheese and smoothies, which are soft and gentle.

Supplementary protein sources for older adults

Sometimes you can’t get enough protein from food alone. Protein supplementation can help older adults maintain their muscle mass, especially during illnesses or hospitalizations.

— Protein powders are common, and whey protein is easily absorbed. Plant-based protein powders, such as those made from soy or pea, also work.

— Ready-to-drink shakes are convenient and helpful for those who struggle with their appetite. Look for ones with low added sugar.

— Protein bars are handy for a snack, but check for added sugar and processed ingredients.

Always aim for real food first. Supplements can help fill the gaps, but check with your doctor before adding them if you have kidney issues or other chronic conditions.

Tips to Increase Protein Intake for Older Adults

Small changes add up. For older adults, getting enough protein doesn’t have to mean overhauling your entire diet. Instead, it’s about adding a little here and there to meet your goals without feeling stuffed.

Spread out your protein intake

Older adults benefit from spreading protein consumption throughout the day, aiming for around 20 to 30 grams per meal.

For example, try the following high-protein meal plan:

— Breakfast of Greek yogurt with nuts and berries

— Lunch includes chicken or tuna salad sandwich on whole-grain bread

— Dinner of salmon with quinoa and roasted veggies

— Snacks of cottage cheese, hard-boiled eggs or a protein shake throughout the day

This steady flow of protein provides your body with what it needs to repair and build muscle throughout the day.

Have a high-protein breakfast

Breakfast is one of the easiest meals to supercharge with protein. Many older adults stick to toast or cereal, but these alone are often too low in protein. Add a scrambled egg or two, Greek yogurt with fruit, cottage cheese with sliced peaches or nut butter on whole-grain toast. If you like smoothies, try blending in Greek yogurt, milk or a scoop of protein powder for an easy and tasty boost.

Snack smart

Keep protein-rich snacks handy so you’re never caught hungry with only cookies in the cupboard. Good choices include:

— Boiled eggs (easy to make ahead for the week)

— String cheese or cheese cubes

— Small handful of nuts or trail mix

— Hummus with whole-grain crackers or veggie sticks

— Cottage cheese with sliced fruit

— Single-serve Greek yogurt cups (look for ones with low added sugar)

These snacks can help you sneak in an extra 10 to 15 grams of protein between meals.

Consider easy-to-chew protein options

Chewing difficulties are common with aging, but that doesn’t mean you have to skip protein.

Smoothies are an excellent way to blend protein powder with fruits, veggies and milk or yogurt. Flaked fish, egg salad or tofu stir-fries are also gentle on your teeth. Even fortified oatmeal packets or puddings can be a protein-friendly choice if you’re short on time.

Flavor with herbs and spices

Our sense of taste and smell can dull as we age, making food less appealing. Boost flavor by adding herbs, spices, citrus or flavorful marinades to meats, fish or plant proteins. A sprinkle of fresh herbs on scrambled eggs or a splash of lemon on baked fish can make a huge difference. You’re more likely to eat enough when your meals taste good!

If you live alone and don’t enjoy cooking, consider protein-rich meal delivery services or community meal programs that offer balanced, high-protein options.

If you make one small change per meal, such as adding an extra egg here or a handful of nuts there, you’ll meet your protein needs before you know it. Pair these tweaks with fun, easy movement, and you’ll be well on your way to stronger muscles and better health for years to come.

A registered dietitian can help you build a plan that works for your tastes, health needs and budget, so you don’t just meet your protein goals, you enjoy them too.

Exercise and Lifestyle Tips for Muscle Mass

Protein is essential, but pairing it with exercise makes the magic happen:

— Strength training. Try lifting light weights, using resistance bands or engaging in simple bodyweight exercises twice a week.

— Daily activity. Walking, gardening, tai chi or chair yoga all help keep you mobile and flexible.

— Sleep. Muscles rebuild when you rest, so don’t skip sleep.

— Hydration. Dehydration can sap your energy and strength. Being properly hydrated will make you feel energized and ready to work out.

— Support. Move with a friend. It’s more enjoyable and helps keep you accountable.

Always check with your doctor before starting a new exercise routine.

The Bottom Line

Protein isn’t just for athletes. It’s one of your best tools for staying strong, independent and ready for what’s next. Small daily changes, such as adding an extra egg or sprinkling nuts on your oatmeal help you meet your protein needs without overthinking it.

Feed your muscles well, keep moving, and remember healthy aging doesn’t have to mean slowing down. With the proper fuel and activity, you can age strong, prevent sarcopenia and enjoy more of what you love for years to come.

