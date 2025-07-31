Pros Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Pros Holdings Inc. (PRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Pros Holdings Inc. (PRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The pricing and revenue-management software maker posted revenue of $88.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $87.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Pros Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 15 cents to 17 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $90.5 million to $91.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Pros Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $360 million to $362 million.

