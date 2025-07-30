ProPetro: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.2 million…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.2 million in its second quarter.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $326.2 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $327.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PUMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PUMP

