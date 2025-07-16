Prologis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Prologis Inc. (PLD) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Prologis Inc. (PLD) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The San Francisco-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $1.4 billion, or $1.46 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.41 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $569.7 million, or 61 cents per share.

The industrial real estate developer, based in San Francisco, posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.03 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2 billion.

Prologis expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $5.75 to $5.80 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.