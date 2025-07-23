PROG Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $38.5 million in…

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $38.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Draper, Utah-based company said it had net income of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.02 per share.

The rent-to-own company posted revenue of $604.7 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $587.2 million.

PROG Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.20 to $3.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.45 billion to $2.5 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRG

