Principal Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $406.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had profit of $1.79. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.16 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.98 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $3.67 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.69 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4 billion.

